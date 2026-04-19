Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play White Sox On April 19
Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Springs has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Springs is 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The White Sox are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.