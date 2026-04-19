FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play White Sox On April 19

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Springs has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Springs is 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News