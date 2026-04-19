Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play White Sox On April 19

Springs is 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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