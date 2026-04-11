Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Play Rays On April 11
Jazz Chisholm and his New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Chisholm has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Chisholm is hitting for a .170 BA, .235 OBP and .234 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .469 and he has scored two runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chisholm has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.
The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.