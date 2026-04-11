Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Play Rays On April 11

Chisholm is hitting for a .170 BA, .235 OBP and .234 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .469 and he has scored two runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chisholm has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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