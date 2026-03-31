Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Face Mariners On March 30

Chisholm had a .242 BA, .332 OBP and .481 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .813 and he scored 75 runs. In 531 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 80 runs. Chisholm recorded 31 steals on 39 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Luis Castillo takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mariners.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.