FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm

New York Yankees • #13 CF

Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 16

Jazz Chisholm and the New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Chisholm has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Chisholm is hitting for a .185 BA, .243 OBP and .262 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored six runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chisholm has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jazz Chisholm

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News