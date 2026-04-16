Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 16

Chisholm is hitting for a .185 BA, .243 OBP and .262 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored six runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chisholm has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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