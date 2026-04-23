Jarren Duran And Red Sox Take On Yankees On April 23

Duran is hitting for a .194 BA, .266 OBP and .306 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 12 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Duran has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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