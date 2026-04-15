Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 15

Duran is hitting for a .182 BA, .274 OBP and .291 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored 10 runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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