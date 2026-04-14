Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Twins On April 14

Duran is hitting for a .196 BA, .293 OBP and .314 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 10 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 10 runs. Duran has recorded two steals on two attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Twins.

The Twins will send Mick Abel (0-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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