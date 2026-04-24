Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 24

Duran is hitting for a .197 BA, .265 OBP and .303 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 12 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Duran has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Brandon Young (1-0) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.

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