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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 24

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Duran has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .197 BA, .265 OBP and .303 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 12 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Duran has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Yankees.

Brandon Young (1-0) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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