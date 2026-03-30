Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Cardinals On March 30

Young had a .186 BA, .234 OBP and .488 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .722 and he scored five runs. In 47 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

Kyle Leahy starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

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