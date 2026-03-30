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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Cardinals On March 30

Jared Young and the New York Mets will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Young has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Young had a .186 BA, .234 OBP and .488 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .722 and he scored five runs. In 47 plate appearances, he hit four home runs and drove in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

Kyle Leahy starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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