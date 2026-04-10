Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Athletics On April 10
Jared Young and his New York Mets will take on the Athletics at Citi Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Young has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Young is hitting for a .357 BA, .412 OBP and .500 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .912 and he has scored two runs. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.
J.T. Ginn gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.