Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Athletics On April 10

Young is hitting for a .357 BA, .412 OBP and .500 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .912 and he has scored two runs. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

J.T. Ginn gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.

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