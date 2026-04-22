Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Cardinals On April 22

Junk is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.