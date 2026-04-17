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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Square Off Against Brewers On April 17

Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Junk has -160 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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