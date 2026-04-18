Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face Mets On April 18
Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Taillon has -125 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Taillon is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.