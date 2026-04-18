FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face Mets On April 18

Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Taillon has -125 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Taillon is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News