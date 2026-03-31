Jameson Taillon And Cubs Square Off Against Angels On March 31

Taillon went 11-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Angels are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 2 home runs per game.

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