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Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Square Off Against Angels On March 31

Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Taillon has -152 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Taillon went 11-7 with a 3.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Angels are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

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