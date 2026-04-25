James Wood And Nationals Take On White Sox On April 25

Wood is hitting for a .250 BA, .409 OBP and .596 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 19.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.005, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 21 runs (8th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (1-1) starts for the White Sox, his third of the season.

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