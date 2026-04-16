James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On April 16

Wood is hitting for a .250 BA, .379 OBP and .542 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored 15 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (19th in MLB). Wood has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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