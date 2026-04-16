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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On April 16

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Wood has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .250 BA, .379 OBP and .542 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored 15 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (19th in MLB). Wood has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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