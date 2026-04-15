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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On April 15

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wood has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .265 BA, .398 OBP and .574 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .971, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (13th in MLB). Wood has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Mason Montgomery will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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