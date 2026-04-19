James Wood And Nationals Play Giants On April 19

Wood is hitting for a .256 BA, .385 OBP and .570 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .954, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (7th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (2-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.42 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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