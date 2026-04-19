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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Play Giants On April 19

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wood has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .256 BA, .385 OBP and .570 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .954, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (7th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (2-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.42 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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