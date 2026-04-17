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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Play Giants On April 17

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will face the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Wood has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .256 BA, .376 OBP and .526 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .902 and he has scored 16 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (16th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Logan Webb (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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