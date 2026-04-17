James Wood And Nationals Play Giants On April 17

Wood is hitting for a .256 BA, .376 OBP and .526 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .902 and he has scored 16 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (16th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Logan Webb (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.

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