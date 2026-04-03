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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Face Dodgers On April 3

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Wood has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .111 BA, .200 OBP and .296 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .496 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Emmet Sheehan (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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