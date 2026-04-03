James Wood And Nationals Face Dodgers On April 3

Wood is hitting for a .111 BA, .200 OBP and .296 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .496 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Emmet Sheehan (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

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