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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On April 11

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wood has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .268 BA, .359 OBP and .571 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored 12 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs (16th in MLB). Wood has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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