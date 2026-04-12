James Outman And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 12

Outman is hitting for a .000 BA, .067 OBP and .000 SLG with a 53.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .067 and he has scored one run. In 15 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Outman has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Max Scherzer (1-1) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.

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