James McCann And Diamondbacks Face Phillies On April 12

McCann is hitting for a .125 BA, .176 OBP and .250 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .426 and he has scored one run. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.

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