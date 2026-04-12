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James McCann
Arizona Diamondbacks

James McCann

Arizona Diamondbacks • #8 C

James McCann And Diamondbacks Face Phillies On April 12

James McCann and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. McCann has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

McCann is hitting for a .125 BA, .176 OBP and .250 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .426 and he has scored one run. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James McCann

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