Jakob Marsee And Marlins Face Reds On April 9

Marsee is hitting for a .174 BA, .278 OBP and .239 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .517 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Marsee has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.