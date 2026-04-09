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Jakob Marsee
Miami Marlins

Jakob Marsee

Miami Marlins • #87 CF

Jakob Marsee And Marlins Face Reds On April 9

Jakob Marsee and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park, on Thursday, April 9 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Marsee has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Marsee is hitting for a .174 BA, .278 OBP and .239 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .517 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Marsee has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Marsee

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