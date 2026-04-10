Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On April 10

Irvin is 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.