Jake Irvin And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On April 10
Jake Irvin will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Irvin has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Irvin is 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.