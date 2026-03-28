Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Phillies On March 28
Jake Burger and the Texas Rangers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Burger has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs. He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.
Aaron Nola makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.