Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Phillies On March 28

Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs. He notched a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

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