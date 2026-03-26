Jake Burger And Rangers Face Phillies On March 26

Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs.

Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies, his first this season.

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