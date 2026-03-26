Jake Burger And Rangers Face Phillies On March 26
Jake Burger and his Texas Rangers will face the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Burger has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs.
Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.