Jake Burger And Rangers Face Orioles On March 31

Burger had a .236 BA, .269 OBP and .419 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .687 and he scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 53 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Orioles.

Zach Eflin will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.

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