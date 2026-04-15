Jake Burger And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 15

Burger is hitting for a .246 BA, .278 OBP and .478 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored seven runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.