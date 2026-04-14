Jake Burger And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 14

Burger is hitting for a .246 BA, .279 OBP and .492 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored seven runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

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