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Jake Burger
Texas Rangers

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers • #21 3B

Jake Burger And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 14

Jake Burger and the Texas Rangers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Burger has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burger is hitting for a .246 BA, .279 OBP and .492 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored seven runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Burger

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