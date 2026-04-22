Jake Bauers And Brewers Play Tigers On April 22

Bauers is hitting for a .236 BA, .304 OBP and .472 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 13 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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