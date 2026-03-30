Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Rays On March 30

Bauers had a .235 BA, .353 OBP and .399 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .752 and he scored 28 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he hit seven home runs and drove in 28 runs. Bauers recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

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