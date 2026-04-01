Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Rays On April 1

Bauers had a .235 BA, .353 OBP and .399 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .752 and he scored 28 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he hit seven home runs and drove in 28 runs. Bauers recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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