Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Nationals On April 12

Bauers is hitting for a .214 BA, .283 OBP and .452 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored eight runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Bauers has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (0-1) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.

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