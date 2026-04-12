Jake Bauers And Brewers Square Off Against Nationals On April 12
Jake Bauers and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Washington Nationals at American Family Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bauers has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bauers is hitting for a .214 BA, .283 OBP and .452 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored eight runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Bauers has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.
Zack Littell (0-1) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.