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Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers

Jake Bauers

Milwaukee Brewers • #9 1B

Jake Bauers And Brewers Take On Marlins On April 19

Jake Bauers and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Bauers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bauers is hitting for a .234 BA, .310 OBP and .484 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 13 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. Bauers has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bauers

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