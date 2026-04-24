Jahmai Jones And Tigers Play Reds On April 24

Jones is hitting for a .240 BA, .240 OBP and .520 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (0-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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