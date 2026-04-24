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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Play Reds On April 24

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .240 BA, .240 OBP and .520 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (0-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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