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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Take On Red Sox On April 19

Jahmai Jones and his Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Jones has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .176 BA, .176 OBP and .235 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .412 and he has scored one run. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Crochet gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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