Jahmai Jones And Tigers Take On Red Sox On April 19

Jones is hitting for a .176 BA, .176 OBP and .235 SLG with a 35.3% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .412 and he has scored one run. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Crochet gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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