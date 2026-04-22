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Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones

Detroit Tigers • #18 2B

Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Brewers On April 22

Jahmai Jones and the Detroit Tigers will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .217 BA, .217 OBP and .391 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

D.L. Hall will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jahmai Jones

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