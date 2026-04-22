Jahmai Jones And Tigers Square Off Against Brewers On April 22

Jones is hitting for a .217 BA, .217 OBP and .391 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored two runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

D.L. Hall will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

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