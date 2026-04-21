Jahmai Jones And Tigers Face Brewers On April 21

Jones is hitting for a .238 BA, .238 OBP and .429 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored two runs. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Kyle Harrison (1-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.

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