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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Mariners On April 22

Jacob Lopez will get the start for his Athletics against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lopez is 2-1 with a 5.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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