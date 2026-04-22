Jacob Lopez And Athletics Take On Mariners On April 22

Lopez is 2-1 with a 5.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.