Jacob Lopez And Athletics Play Braves On March 30
Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lopez has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lopez went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.