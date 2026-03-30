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Jacob Lopez
Oakland Athletics

Jacob Lopez

Oakland Athletics • #57 SP

Jacob Lopez And Athletics Play Braves On March 30

Jacob Lopez will get the start for the Athletics against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Monday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lopez has +100 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last year, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jacob Lopez

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