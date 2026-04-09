Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 9

Merrill is hitting for a .200 BA, .250 OBP and .378 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Merrill has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

Jimmy Herget gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.

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