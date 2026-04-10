Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Rockies On April 10

Merrill is hitting for a .184 BA, .259 OBP and .347 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored eight runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Merrill has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) starts for the Rockies, his third this season.

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