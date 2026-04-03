Jackson Merrill And Padres Square Off Against Red Sox On April 3

Merrill is hitting for a .217 BA, .280 OBP and .391 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored four runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Giants.

Sonny Gray (0-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.