Jackson Merrill And Padres Face Mariners On April 16

Merrill is hitting for a .261 BA, .320 OBP and .464 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 15 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Merrill has recorded four steals on four attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.92 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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