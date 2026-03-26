Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play White Sox On March 26

Chourio had a .270 BA, .308 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 88 runs. In 589 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 78 runs. Chourio recorded 21 steals on 28 attempts.

Shane Smith will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

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