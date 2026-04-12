Jack Leiter And Rangers Play Dodgers On April 12

Leiter is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.