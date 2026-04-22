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Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels

Jack Kochanowicz

Los Angeles Angels • #41 SP

Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Take On Blue Jays On April 22

Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, April 22 at 3:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Kochanowicz

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