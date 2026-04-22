Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Take On Blue Jays On April 22

Kochanowicz is 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.