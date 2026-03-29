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Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels

Jack Kochanowicz

Los Angeles Angels • #41 SP

Jack Kochanowicz And Angels Square Off Against Astros On March 29

Jack Kochanowicz will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kochanowicz has -136 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kochanowicz went 3-11 with a 6.81 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Astros averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Kochanowicz

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