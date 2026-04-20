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Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers • #9 SP

Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 20

Jack Flaherty will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 20 at 11:10 a.m. ET. Flaherty has -168 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Flaherty is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jack Flaherty

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