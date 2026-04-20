Jack Flaherty And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On April 20

Flaherty is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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